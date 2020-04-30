New approach to summer courses at BHSU offers more options

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Black Hills State University is expanding its course offerings this summer to help students, both incoming and current, and those looking to make a career change or advancement to have the most productive summer ever. More than 100 courses are available this summer from BHSU.

All BHSU courses are offered online this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BHSU is offering three class sessions throughout the summer starting May 11, May 26, and June 22. There are options for four, six, eight, and 10-week courses. Contact Admissions@BHSU.edu to get started.

View a full listing of courses at www.BHSU.edu/summer

“The pandemic has changed many individual’s and families’ schedules this summer. It’s a good time to get a jumpstart on college, stay on track toward your degree, or take that class you’ve always wanted to take,” said Corinne Hansen, director of University & Community Relations.

Business courses such as Production/Operations Management and Business Finance would be good summer course choices for professionals looking for continuing education.