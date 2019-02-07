Chantal Williams was working as a beautician in Spearfish, but eyed a return to Belle Fourche, where she had started her salon career after graduating from Headlines Academy in Rapid City three years ago this month.
After a year’s search for a suitable location, she has opened Belle Boutique and Salon at 520 Fifth Ave. in downtown Belle Fourche.
The new boutique and salon is one of several recent changes to the retail and business landscape in Belle Fourche, Sturgis and Newell.
Williams’ new business offers new women’s clothing, accessories and jewelry, sizes small to 3XL, along with full salon services by Williams and two other beauticians.
“I wanted to offer something that Belle Fourche doesn’t have,” Williams said.
Belle Boutique and Salon opened Nov. 1, with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony in January.
“We wanted to wait until the remodeling was done along with the bustle of Christmas,” she said.
Salon services include color, cuts and perms, eyebrow waxing, along with deep tissue, body scrub and hot stone Swedish massage.
Her new space also includes rooms for future hires, including an esthetician for facial treatments, and a nail technician.
Another available room could be used for any service that would complement the salon and boutique, she said.
"I’d like to see this become more of a spa, kind of a one-stop shop where people can come to relax,” she said.
Highmark Federal Credit Union adds Northern Hills branches
Highmark Federal Credit Union has expanded its presence in the Northern Hills, adding two former Simply Service Federal Credit Union branches in Sturgis and Belle Fourche to current locations in Custer, Spearfish, Gillette, Wyo., and its flagship office in Rapid City.
Kelly Miller, Highmark’s regional market manager, said Simply Service FCU merged with Highmark, converting to the new FCU on Dec. 1 of last year.
“Our credit union is quite a bit larger, so the services we can offer is what enticed them to merge with Highmark to provide additional services and better loan and interest rates,” Miller said.
The newly branded locations hosted ribbon-cuttings and open houses in Sturgis on Jan. 22 and in Belle Fourche on Jan. 24.
“We’re excited to be in both of those communities. It rounds out our organization with Spearfish being right there next to both of them, it really helps us with our plans of where we want to go in the future,” Miller said.
Miller said the addition of Simply Service FCU gives Highmark $140 million in assets, and also gives its members the accessibility to do business with HFCU at 5,000 other credit union offices around the country, through co-op share branching, along with no-fee access to 30,000 automated teller machines.
Belle Fourche NAPA Auto Parts store moves
Katie Hammill said she and the rest of the staff at Prairie Auto Parts are enjoying their spacious new location at 1829 5th Ave., in Belle Fourche.
The auto parts dealership, working under the NAPA brand, completed a move from 105 Ziebach St., in January, opening in the former Black Hills Tractor Building on Jan. 23.
Hammill said the new location offers more space, inside and out.
“We have a way bigger lot. Truck traffic can come in and out easily now. Pickup and trailers can come around behind the building,” she said.
Hammill said the store expanded its inventory of parts, using a former truck-wash bay and building a mezzanine area for even more storage.
“It’s a lot more open floor plan. We really like it. We’ve remodeled it inside so it really looks nice,” she said.
Outside, the new NAPA store is awaiting permanent signage, with only a temporary banner in place.
Hammill said scheduling of a formal grand opening will await the installation of exterior signs, along with the coming of warmer weather.
Dollar General opens new store in Newell
Neighborhood general merchandiser Dollar General recently opened its newest Northern Hills store on the outskirts of Newell at 410 S. Dartmouth Ave.
Company spokesperson Angela Petkovic said in an email that a grand opening for the new 5,700 square foot store is set for Feb. 16.
Dollar General is based in Goodlettsville, Tenn., and is one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, in defiance of the trend of major retailers cutting back or closing. The retailer recorded $23.5 billion in sales in fiscal year 2017, according to the company.
According to Petkovic, Dollar General focuses on smaller, neighborhood stores of 7,300 square feet or less, offering name-brand food, household goods and clothing to serve a customer base located within a three- to five-mile radius, or a 10-minute drive of a store.
“We also take demographic trends, competitive factors, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration,” Petkovic said in the email.
The Newell Dollar General, which employs six to 10 people, joins current stores in Sturgis, Summerset, Rapid City, Rapid Valley, Box Elder, Hill City and Custer.