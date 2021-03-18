New brew to benefit BHSU athletics

While Spearfish Brewing is crafting the beer, Fisher Beverage will distribute the brew throughout the Black Hills region, Trenhaile said.

"This will help us expand our brand, not only in the Black Hills, but also across the state and region. A big kudos to the crew at Fisher Beverage for helping us to do that by distributing the beer throughout western South Dakota. It will be fun to watch the Yellow Jacket family come together again and enjoy this beer while cheering on the Yellow Jackets," he said.

During the premiere of Yellow Jacket beer at the May 1 Gold Rush Raffle and Auction, participants will be able raise even more funds for BHSU athletics. The event begins at 6 p.m. in the Donald E. Young Center.

Raffle tickets are $50 each, and a maximum of 400 tickets will be sold. Participants must be at least 18 years old to purchase tickets and do not have to be present to win. Tickets are available online at bhsuathletics.com.

One ticket admits one person to the event. When purchasing tickets, the university said to indicate whether you plan to attend or not attend, as well as if you would like to split or not split the grand prize if chosen.