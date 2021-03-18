New brew to benefit BHSU athletics

Black Hills State University athletics announced Tuesday a new partnership with Spearfish Brewing Company to launch "Yellow Jacket" beer, with a portion of proceeds going to fund scholarships for student athletes.
According to a news release from the university, the beer is in production and set to debut at the Gold Rush Raffle on May 1.
Following the raffle, the new beer will be available in local bars and restaurants throughout the Black Hills, with a percentage of every beverage sold coming back to BHSU to provide scholarships to student athletes.
"Black Hills State University athletics is excited to extend our Yellow Jacket brand with our very own branded beer," said Assistant Athletic Director for External Operations Thayer Trenhaile. "This partnership will provide us even more opportunity to enhance the student-athlete experience here, and we cannot thank Spearfish Brewing Company enough."
Both BHSU and Spearfish Brewing are looking forward to the partnership, which joins only a handful of partnerships like it in the nation, Spearfish Brewing co-owner Ryan Wordeman said.
"All of us at Spearfish Brewing are extremely excited about this opportunity. While it involves a product we are passionate about, it also assists our student athletes in achieving their goals," Wordeman said. "Many of us at Spearfish Brewing Company are BHSU alumni, so partnering with BHSU is a wonderful and greatly appreciated opportunity. We look forward to seeing people enjoy the Yellow Jacket beer in our taproom and throughout the area."
While Spearfish Brewing is crafting the beer, Fisher Beverage will distribute the brew throughout the Black Hills region, Trenhaile said.
"This will help us expand our brand, not only in the Black Hills, but also across the state and region. A big kudos to the crew at Fisher Beverage for helping us to do that by distributing the beer throughout western South Dakota. It will be fun to watch the Yellow Jacket family come together again and enjoy this beer while cheering on the Yellow Jackets," he said.
During the premiere of Yellow Jacket beer at the May 1 Gold Rush Raffle and Auction, participants will be able raise even more funds for BHSU athletics. The event begins at 6 p.m. in the Donald E. Young Center.
Raffle tickets are $50 each, and a maximum of 400 tickets will be sold. Participants must be at least 18 years old to purchase tickets and do not have to be present to win. Tickets are available online at bhsuathletics.com.
One ticket admits one person to the event. When purchasing tickets, the university said to indicate whether you plan to attend or not attend, as well as if you would like to split or not split the grand prize if chosen.
In the raffle, the first ticket drawn will win $100, every 20th ticket wins a prize, every 50th ticket wins $50, the 200th ticket drawn wins $150 and the last ticket drawn at the end of the night wins the grand prize of $5,000.
BHSU said Yellow Jacket coaches and student athletes will be in attendance at the fourth annual Gold Rush Raffle.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.