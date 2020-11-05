New drug enforcement partnership forms in Spearfish

SPEARFISH | Representatives from various local county and city law enforcement agencies joined representatives from the state Division of Criminal Investigation Monday at Spearfish City Hall to celebrate the start of a project that will strengthen the coordinated drug enforcement effort in the Northern Hills.

A 10-year lease, approved Oct. 19 by the Spearfish City Council, commenced on Nov. 1 and allows for approximately 1,050 square-feet of the basement of Spearfish City Hall to be converted into a multi-agency office space to be used by DCI drug agents and investigators from other law enforcement agencies.

“Once completed, the mission for this working group of drug investigators is to investigate crimes relating to the use, sale, distribution, and/or manufacture of illegal drugs, specifically methamphetamine,” said Steve Ardis, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation Supervisory Special Agent. “The group will target their joint investigations toward the apprehension of drug violators, prioritizing their primary focus on large-scale drug traffickers or those who possess or distribute highly dangerous controlled substances such as methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.”

The remodel of the basement space will be funded using $105,000 of state drug seizure funds awarded to the city of Spearfish by the South Dakota Attorney General.