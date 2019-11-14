STURGIS | When Dave Stewart was in the Navy, he was known by the nickname Uncle Louie.
“The word got around, when you want to get something done, go see Uncle Louie, and it stuck with me,” Stewart said.
Now when local residents and visitors to Sturgis want a good meal, they go to see Stewart at his Uncle Louie’s Diner, which opened Aug. 31 at 1039 Main Street in downtown Sturgis.
Stewart, originally from northern California, came to Sturgis about 3-1/2 years ago, to be with his fiancé, who is originally from here.
At first, he worked with other restaurants and franchises, while making plans to eventually open his own eatery.
He had looked at several locations, but didn’t want to be tied to the motorcycle rally.
“I’m not trying to do this for the rally,” he said. “I’m trying to do this for the locals.”
He finally made a deal with building owner John Grant of Spearfish for the former location of Bob’s Family Restaurant, which hadn’t operated since the Sturgis motorcycle rally a couple of years ago, he said.
After an extensive cleaning and cosmetic refurbishing, Uncle Louie’s made its debut during the Sturgis Mustang rally in late August.
“Finally, I just thought the timing was right and away we went,” Stewart said.
Uncle Louie’s specializes in family restaurant comfort food, Stewart said, stressing fresh foods that are made in the kitchen, not coming from frozen or pre-packaged ingredients.
They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, six days per week, with an all-day menu. Anyone wanting breakfast for dinner can do that, he said.
“If you want to come in for a cheeseburger at 7 or 8 o’clock in the morning, you can do that too,” he said.
He also said his Fisherman’s Wharf-style clam chowder has turned out to be a popular dish, with pies a dessert specialty, he said
He also just hired a barbecue chef from Texas to add brisket and other smoked meats to the menu.
Uncle Louie’s also has a separate banquet room with a capacity of 50.
The restaurant's hours are Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Monday.
Stewart is pleased with the community’s reception to the new diner.
“Every time people come in, they bring somebody new,” he said. “Business has been really good. I can’t complain.”