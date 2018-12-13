STURGIS | The Sturgis Brown High School boys basketball team has a new look for the 2018-19 season.
Former Rapid City Stevens and Sioux Falls Roosevelt coach Derris Buus begins his first season as mentor for the Scoopers, taking over for Colin McCampbell.
Buus graduated from Winner High School in 1991. He played running back/wide receiver for the Warriors' football team for two years, basketball, golf and baseball four years each, and track and field (hurdles) two years.
"I got into the military after high school and have been an officer for 27 years," said Buus.
He is a 2000 graduate of Dakota State University in Madison with a degree in elementary education and computer technology.
He taught fifth-grade in Winner for 11 years. His coaching resume includes three years as an assistant boys basketball coach, five years as head girls basketball coach, seven years as boys golf coach and assistant football coach and head track and field coach.
Prior to coming to Sturgis, Buus was assistant boys basketball coach at Rapid City Stevens for two years before taking over the head coaching duty for the Raiders. Buus then moved to Sioux Falls Roosevelt and was head boys basketball coach for two seasons.
He volunteered as an assistant boys coach under McCampbell last year, he said.
"When the varsity boys job became open, they asked if I was interested. I applied for the job," he said.
Buus takes charge of a veteran senior roster. Lettermen include Cedric Stabber, 6-foot-0, guard; Ryan Garland, 6-0, guard; Jay Krull, 6-4, forward/center; Alec Keffeler, 5-11, guard; Gavin West, 6-3, forward; and Brekken Pickett, 6-0, guard.
"A lot depends on the personnel," said Buss of his coaching style.
"We'll push the basketball up and down the floor in transition. We'll utilize our strength. We'll pressure as much as we can on defense," he said.
Buus listed St. Thomas More and Red Cloud as the favorites in the Black Hills Conference. "Belle Fourche is very improved. I'd like to see us in the mix."
He said defending champion Yankton, led by Matthew Mors, Brandon Valley and Rapid City Stevens are three of the better teams in Class AA.
The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City hosts the combined Class AA Boys and Girls Tournament's in March.
Sturgis Brown visits Aberdeen Central Saturday. The Scoopers tipped off the season defeating Douglas 58-45 Dec. 7, and raced to a lopsided 81-45 win over Belle Fourche on Tuesday night.
"I think we could be pretty solid," said Buus.