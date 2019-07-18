STURGIS | Since another store in Sturgis stopped selling home appliances a couple of years ago, owners Daniel and Tracy Ainslie have stepped up to fill the white goods void with Heartland Homestore.
“There had been a real need for appliances in town,” said store manager Gary Aitken.
The new store opened its doors on June 27 at 925 Junction Ave., across from the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum in downtown Sturgis, offering new refrigerators, stoves, laundry units, dishwashers and microwave ovens with brand names including Maytag, Whirlpool, Amana and KitchenAid.
Aitken said he learned that the building was originally an appliance store when built more than 60 years ago.
"It's neat to see the building going back to its roots," he said.
Their mattress line comes from Serta Majestic Sleep and the store also sells linens.
Aitken said larger appliances, such as freezers, not on the sale floor, may be ordered.
Aitken said foot traffic has been building since the store’s soft opening late last month. The building’s exterior is being painted and new signage is still going up, he said.
Something else enticing customers, even those without need of new appliances, is a selection of chocolate truffles and sweets.
Co-owner Tracy Ainslie had wanted to open a separate location for the confection, Aitken said, but decided to include them in the new appliance store.
“They will appeal to tourists as well as something to get locals in, because not everyone needs appliances all the time,” Aitken said. “We’re saying we might as well give them something sweet while they’re here looking around.”
Heartland Homestore’s hours of operation are limited until the store gets fully stocked and open. A grand opening celebration is being planned, but for now, they are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 605-720-1668 for more information, or check out their Facebook page.
New Bike Park done, but you can’t get to it
No sooner had Corey Brink and nephew D.J. Brink of Xtreme Dakota Bicycles overseen completion of a $45,000 expansion of their Sturgis Bike Park, when a combination of road construction and flooding rains closed access roads and forced a postponement of a planned July 11 grand opening.
The bike park, located just to the east of Woodle Field in the Sturgis City Park, came through the deluge with minimal damage, but two access bridges over neighboring Bear Butte Creek are closed until further notice.
“The problem is there’s not actually a way to get to the park, because the roads are closed, due to damage to the bridges and everything,” said D.J. Brink.
Some dirt jumps at the back of the park likely suffered some damage during torrential rainstorms that struck the week of July 1.
“Everything held up really well,” Brink said.
The park’s grand opening will likely have to wait until after the Sturgis motorcycle rally, Brink said.
Wanda’s Kitchen has closed
Wanda and Keith Coalmer opened their breakfast and lunch eatery at 1025 Junction Ave. last year, but have apparently closed the restaurant after being unable to come to an agreement with the owner of a different location allowing them to move around the corner on Sturgis’ Main Street, according to a Facebook Post.
“Wanda’s Kitchen has closed. Permanently!” the post read, in all capital letters.