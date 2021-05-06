New Sturgis councilors take oath of office

In other business, the city council accepted a $182,842.50 bid to resurface the Community Center pool. This will likely take place in November and will require the pool to be closed for at least five weeks. New plaster is expected to last approximately 20 years.

Discussion took place regarding a possible change to the Downtown Business Improvement District ordinance that would increase the landowner fees from $2 per linear foot to $6 per linear foot. In addition, there would be a 40% rebate for those businesses open at least nine months of the year.

The proposal includes the removal of the $600 cap currently in place. The city will send a letter to all business property owners within the BID District to notify them of the possible changes. Residential and nonprofit properties are exempt from this ordinance. A first reading to amend the ordinance will take place on May 17.

Also at the May 17 meeting, the city council will hear the first reading of an ordinance to regulate medical marijuana dispensaries within the city limits. The state law goes into effect July 1.

