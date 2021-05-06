New Sturgis councilors take oath of office

Three new Sturgis City Council members and one returning member took the oath of office Monday evening at Sturgis City Hall.
Angela Wilkerson represents Ward 1, Aaron Jordan represents Ward 3, Dean Sigman represents Ward 4 and returning councilor Beka Zerbst represents Ward 2.
After the oath of office was administered, the city council voted Zerbst as council president and Ward 4 councilor Kevin Forrester as vice president.
Additionally, several board and committee appointments were made Monday night. Mayor Mark Carstensen, Zerbst, Forrester and Sigman will serve on the Legal and Finance Committee. Jordan, Forrester, Mike Bachand and Jason Anderson will serve on the infrastructure Committee.
Zerbst will also serve as the council representative for the Sturgis Economic Development Corporation, the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and the Rally and Events Department. David Martinson will represent the city council on the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce and the Rally and Events Department.
Anderson was appointed to the Parks Board and Jordan will serve on the Sturgis Rally Charities Board. Wilkerson will represent the city council on the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Rally and Events Department, while Forrester will serve on the Council of Local Governments. Carstensen was appointed to the Prairie Hills Transit Board.
In other business, the city council accepted a $182,842.50 bid to resurface the Community Center pool. This will likely take place in November and will require the pool to be closed for at least five weeks. New plaster is expected to last approximately 20 years.
Discussion took place regarding a possible change to the Downtown Business Improvement District ordinance that would increase the landowner fees from $2 per linear foot to $6 per linear foot. In addition, there would be a 40% rebate for those businesses open at least nine months of the year.
The proposal includes the removal of the $600 cap currently in place. The city will send a letter to all business property owners within the BID District to notify them of the possible changes. Residential and nonprofit properties are exempt from this ordinance. A first reading to amend the ordinance will take place on May 17.
Also at the May 17 meeting, the city council will hear the first reading of an ordinance to regulate medical marijuana dispensaries within the city limits. The state law goes into effect July 1.