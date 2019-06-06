STURGIS | Once a new Black Hills Energy substation comes online in September, electrical customers from Sturgis to Piedmont should have more reliable service.
Not that reliability is a problem now, said Ken Meirose, Black Hills Operations Manager of Sturgis.
The new $3 million Blucksberg Mountain Substation, located two miles east of Sturgis will provide another source of electricity, augmenting other substations in Piedmont and Whitewood.
“The new substation will give us more capacity by adding another spot to close the loop up,” Meirose said, citing an example of Sturgis motorcycle rally peak usage during a stretch of 100-degree temperature days, with a tornado striking the Whitewood substation thrown in.
“We can still have the power back on with no issues,” he said.
Black Hills Energy has owned a tract of land at the east end of the Blucksberg Mountain Estates housing development since 1996 and has planned the new substation for several years, he said.
Sitework began last fall with concrete pad installation and other construction underway earlier this year.
The new substation also has room for expansion within the perimeter of the 3-acre lot, enclosed with a security fence.
“We can add another transformer if needed,” said Marc Eyre, Black Hills Energy director of electric operations.
The new substation will help serve the growing I-90 corridor from Sturgis to Rapid City, along with new housing developments in Sturgis.
“I’m sure anybody that’s been here long, as we drive between here and Rapid, can see all the new homes,” Meirose said. “We’re just set up for the future.”