New trail in the works for Spearfish residents, visitors

The new trail will also provide a safer route for residents west of Ames Street who are wishing to walk to Brady and City parks, the hatchery and the recreation path to the canyon. The interpretive signs will include information about geography, wildlife, and the role Spearfish played in the Homestake Mine and the Passion Play.

The new nature trail has the potential to provide an access point directly to the other trails across the Northern Hills, the proposal states.

"Campground guests would be able to access the hundred plus miles of trails available to them without the need to drive to a trailhead," the plan said. "Out of town (sic) users will have all of the city's eating and drinking establishments directly at the finish of their adventure, encouraging them to stay and support our local businesses."

Organizers said the trail proposal is important for the future of Spearfish as many people are moving to the city because of the outdoor activities.

"Based on the latest national and local surveys, immediate access to nature factors high on level of importance to residents and tourists alike," the proposal reads. "As Spearfish continues to grow in the coming decade, ball fields and playground equipment alone will not suffice as green spaces. More important is to set aside land for natural usage and exploration."

The proposal calls for the use of volunteers, organizations and fundraising to complete the project. Organizers hope to have the trail cut/open for use by July, with directional signage installed in August, and interpretive signage installed in 2022.

