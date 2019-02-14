NEWELL | Newell's high school varsity girls basketball team has experienced a roller-coaster 2018-19 season.
"We've had some ups and downs," said Newell coach Scott Wince.
The Lady Irrigators won two of their first three games with wins over Bison (66-30) and Tiospaye Topa (58-41) and a hard-fought 49-43 loss to Lead-Deadwood.
A three-game losing streak to Wall (67-52), Dupree (66-48) and Lemmon (54-51) followed.
A trend of win two, lose two, win two, took place in the next six games. Newell defeated McIntosh (54-34), Rapid City Christian (54-43), Custer (36-23) and Hulett, Wyo. (65-13).
Faith collected 71-33 and 49-27 wins over the Lady 'Gators in two of three games, sandwiched around a 57-48 loss to Moorcroft, Wyo., in the third place game of the West River Tournament.
Newell suffered a 49-30 road loss to Philip, a 61-38 home setback to Hill City, a 43-40 nail-biter win over Sundance, Wyo., and 48-37 loss to Rapid City Christian.
"We played very well at times and struggled at times," said Wince. "We've grown a lot."
Newell lists one senior, three juniors, five sophomores and two 8th-graders on the roster.
Dana Youngberg, a 5-foot 7-inch center, is the lone senior.
"Dana was a point guard during her first two years on the varsity," said Wince. "We moved her to the post. She is very versatile and handles the ball well. I feel very confident with Dana."
Working the post this year, Youngberg has snared 86 rebounds.
The rest of the starting lineup includes juniors Jessica Heil and Austin Alexander and sophomores Lexa Burtzlaff and Kayden Steele, who averages 15.1 points per-game, 72 percent from the free throw line, 39 assists and 47 steals.
"Austin Alexander is the person we put on every team's best player," said Wince. "Defense never shows up in the box score."
Alexander, Burtzlaff and Steele were all members of the Lady Irrigators' cross country and track and field teams which brought home hardware from the State B meets the past two years.
"The cross country kids and volleyball kids came into basketball season in shape" said Wince. "We like to run the floor and have a fast-paced game."
Wince usually goes eight players deep with junior Nessa Jones and sophomores Kassidy Weeldreyer and Kyla Emmert first off the bench.
Newell suffered a 42-37 loss to New Underwood (17-2) in Tuesday's next-to-last regular-season matchup.
The Lady Irrigators (7-11) wrap up the regular slate tonight, taking on the Harding County Ranchers at Buffalo.
"This is a very coachable group of girls," said Wince. "The potential is there. We're trying to get it out at the same time."