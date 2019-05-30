NEWELL | Owners of the Newell Grocery Store, Howdy's Newmart, plan to reopen on Thursday after a succession of severe weather events caused damage to the roof of the more than 100-year-old building on Girard Avenue in downtown Newell.
The store, co-owned by Howdy Hobernicht of Whitewood, and Robert and Becky Boylan of Newell, has been temporarily closed since last week.
This month's heavy rains and snowfall caused leaks in the roof, which still had unrepaired damage from a 2017 hailstorm.
Water runoff caused a false ceiling and heating ducts to collapse inside the building, forcing the store's closure.
Temporary repairs have been completed, and a roofing contractor is set to install a new roof next week.
"We know it's safe. That was first things first," Hobernicht said. "We need five days of sunshine and then we'll have a new roof installed."
You have free articles remaining.
The store should be fully ready for customers on Thursday, co-owner Becky Boylan said.
"We're having a truck come in, so we should have everything stocked back up and should be good to go," she said.
A contractor hired and scheduled since mid-March to complete installation a new roof has been in need of a window of clear weather, Hobernicht said.
Co-owner Robert Boylan said the store is a fixture in the community and rural parts of the county, and a draw for the downtown area.
"We're investing in the community and we hope they'll invest in us," he said.