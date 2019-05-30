NEWELL | An effort to begin recognizing Newell’s storied athletic history culminated in three people honored earlier this month as the inaugural inductees in the Newell High School Hall of Fame.
“As with most small schools, we have a lot of great athletes, and it’s not just athletes, it’s coaches, contributors and teams,” said Newell High School activities director Steve Schoenfish, who began the effort to establish a NHS Hall of Fame about two years ago.
“There’s a lot of (athletes) that need to be recognized for their accomplishments, so it kind of started from there,” Schoenfish said.
Inducted during the May 9 NHS athletic banquet were 1950 NHS graduate Kenneth D. Anderson, a three-sport athlete, who went on to start a successful soccer program in Newell; ’82 graduate Steven Briedenbach, who captured Newell’s first wrestling championship at 155 pounds at the 1982 Class B state tournament; and Cindy Wahlfedt-Brengle, a 1972 NHS graduate who won a state Class B girls golf championship in a three-way, sudden-death playoff.
The three inductees chosen came from community nominations, Schoenfish said.
You have free articles remaining.
He talked to a couple of area schools about what they did for their own Halls of Fame, then went to the Newell School Board for their approval.
Nomination forms were sent out early last fall for the inaugural class. According to bylaws, a committee was in place to cull a potentially large number of nominations down to a handful of inductees, but three were received.
“We knew it would be kind of slow the first time. We hope it picks up momentum as we go,” Schoenfish said.
Wahlfedt-Brengle, now living in Aladdin, Wyo., was the lone inductee able to attend the banquet. Anderson, who is deceased, was represented by two of his sons. Briedenbach, now living in Virginia, was represented by his parents and a former coach.