NEWELL | Parades, picnics, reunions and other fun events heralded the end of summer celebration over the Labor Day weekend in Newell.
Festivities kicked off Friday with a Futurity Bronc Match.
Saturday events included a 5K fun run and walk, rodeo queen pageant and ranch rodeo, and an evening Fireman’s Barbecue, followed by a street dance.
On Sunday, about 30 vehicles of all descriptions showed and shined at a car show in the Newell Park.
Also on Sunday was the Coy Price Memorial Roping, mud volleyball, tractor pull, and a quilt show at city hall and a corn-hole tournament. A youth street dance capped the day.
On Monday, a bake sale and breakfast started the day. Hundreds of spectators lined Girard Ave. downtown as the annual Labor Day parade featured the Newell Lions Club as parade marshals.
Kids games and bingo followed the parade in the city park, followed by the final ranch rodeo performance.