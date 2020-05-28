Belle Fourche to host 101st Black Hills Roundup

All equipment will be sanitized between rides, so those attending can expect slower wait times between each ride. Ticket prices have not yet been set, but more information will be available on the BHR website.

Rodeo tickets, though, are available, and people are encouraged to purchase them online. Tickets for the ranch rodeo are $20 for general admission and $15 for those 12 and under. General admission for the PRCA rodeo are $24, $15 for those 12 and under, $29 for reserved seating and $34 for premium reserved. On family night, general admission is 4 for $48.

The PRCA rodeo will be from July 1-4 with performances at 7 p.m. each day. July 1 will be family night, July 2 Chutes for Charity, July 3 Tough Enough to wear Pink and July 4 is Military & First Responders Appreciation night.

The annual fireworks display, created by long time pyrotechnic Fritz Carlson, will start around 10 p.m. July 2 and 3.

Thielen said the display can be viewed from the grandstand and around town.

“All I know is (Carlson) is famous for excellent displays,” she said. “He keeps his cards close to his chest, and I don’t think he’s likely to reveal anything at this time.”