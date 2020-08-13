BHSU to require face masks while indoors

Level 1 : Face coverings required in all classroom/lab settings in which the course delivery/experience necessitates close proximity and/or physical contact, leaving CDC recommended social distancing inherently impractical. Courses impacted at this level are those which require individuals to be in close proximity for hands-on teaching and learning, equipment use, practical experiences, etc., and would include, but aren’t limited to:

Level 2: Face coverings required in all public areas of buildings on campus in which courses/labs are held (e.g., classrooms, hallways and common areas). In addition to the classroom/lab buildings, Level 2 also requires the wearing of face coverings in other indoor campus settings in which 30 or more individuals congregate/interact and maintaining CDC recommended social distancing is difficult (e.g., grab and go in the dining facility, large indoor meetings/events, hallways which are congested during certain time periods, etc.). If in effect, each institution shall identify and post on its webpage the common areas on campus subject to, and the requirements of, the Level 2 protocol, to include the process for requesting an accommodation in accordance with the ADA or other applicable law.