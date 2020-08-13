BHSU to require face masks while indoors

SPEARFISH | Black Hills State University is following South Dakota Board of Regents protocol concerning face coverings on campus. The SD BOR has announced a four-tiered approach for campuses. All campuses will begin the semester at Level 3, which requires face coverings in all public indoor spaces on campus.
All faculty, staff and students will be provided with a BHSU-branded face mask. Masks will also be available at the University Bookstore before the semester begins.
The current level (and details) will be available at www.BHSU.edu/MaskUp. Throughout the semester campuses may be at differing tiers depending on the situation on their campus and in their communities. If BHSU recommends making a change in level, that recommendation will be forwarded to SD BOR Executive Director Brian Maher who will make the final decision and communicate changes to the Board.
In addition, BHSU has been proactive in other ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. These measures have included determining classroom capacity to allow for appropriate distancing, modifying classroom layouts, managing section sizes, utilizing hybrid options for classes and advising hours, and creating classroom sanitization guidelines on the Spearfish campus and at Black Hills State University–Rapid City. For more details see www.BHSU.edu/COVID.
The tiered level of precautions is as follows:
Level 1: Face coverings required in all classroom/lab settings in which the course delivery/experience necessitates close proximity and/or physical contact, leaving CDC recommended social distancing inherently impractical. Courses impacted at this level are those which require individuals to be in close proximity for hands-on teaching and learning, equipment use, practical experiences, etc., and would include, but aren’t limited to:
- Instructional laboratories (e.g., science laboratories, engineering laboratories)
- Clinical training courses and environments (e.g., simulation centers)
- Gross anatomy courses and environments
- Art studios
- Design studios
- Digital arts studios (e.g., digital sound and animation)
- Performing Arts courses and environments (e.g., individual lessons)
- Animal science and care courses
Level 2: Face coverings required in all public areas of buildings on campus in which courses/labs are held (e.g., classrooms, hallways and common areas). In addition to the classroom/lab buildings, Level 2 also requires the wearing of face coverings in other indoor campus settings in which 30 or more individuals congregate/interact and maintaining CDC recommended social distancing is difficult (e.g., grab and go in the dining facility, large indoor meetings/events, hallways which are congested during certain time periods, etc.). If in effect, each institution shall identify and post on its webpage the common areas on campus subject to, and the requirements of, the Level 2 protocol, to include the process for requesting an accommodation in accordance with the ADA or other applicable law.
Level 3: Face coverings required in all public indoor spaces on campus. If in effect, each institution shall post on its webpage the areas on campus subject to, and the requirements of, the Level 3 protocol, to include the process for requesting an accommodation in accordance with the ADA or other applicable law.
Level 4: Face coverings required in all public indoor and outdoor areas on campus. If in effect, each institution shall post on its webpage the areas of campus subject to, and the requirements of, the Level 4 protocol, to include the process for requesting an accommodation in accordance with the ADA or other applicable law.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!