City reminds Spearfish residents of temporary sign regulations during election season, rally

SPEARFISH | Residents are reminded that the City of Spearfish’s sign regulations have special provisions for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and for the election season.

Starting on July 31, temporary signs may be displayed continuously until Aug. 24 (7 days before and 10 days after the Rally). The number of signs allowed does not change during this time. The allowance is as follows:

• Within the public right-of-way – 1 sign, maximum 6 square feet (flag signs not allowed)

• Commercial, industrial, and multi-family lots – 3 signs total: 2 at a maximum of 6 square feet each, and 1 maximum of 32 square feet (flag signs allowed)

• Single- and two-family lots – 2 signs, maximum 6 square feet each

From Sept. 2 until Nov. 5, temporary signs may be continuously displayed, and the number allowed doubles for each area:

• Within the public right-of-way – 2 signs, maximum 6 square feet each (flag signs not allowed)

• Commercial, industrial, and multi-family lots – 6 signs total, 4 at a maximum of 6 square feet and 2 at a maximum of 32 square feet (flag signs allowed)