Deadwood hotel occupancy at 50% for June

Deadwood's hotels had a higher occupancy in June with just over half of rooms available occupied.

According to monthly data from the city's Finance Office, hotel occupancy rate came in at 51.11%, which is down 17.97% over June 2019, meaning 23,985 of the city's 45,540 available rooms were occupied.

"Deadwood’s hotel business continues to lag behind our gaming revenues,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, in the press release. “While we have continued to see a steady increase in visitation, it is still well below last year’s numbers.”

According to Hotel News Resource, hotel revenue in the nation per available room was down 60.6%.

National hotel occupancy was also down to 42.2% for June.

Deadwood hotels were at 30.83% occupancy in May.

