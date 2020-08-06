Family, friends put on bull riding contest in honor of Brian Curtis

Karisa said she and her brother became close after he had a bull riding accident in Cedar City, Utah, in 2011 that sent him into retirement.

“It changed all of our lives,” she said. “Brian became my best friend. … I told him everything and he would listen to me and be there for me no matter what. He was the best brother I could ask for in my whole life, and I would never trade him for anything.”

Keith Anderson, one of Brian’s many friends working with Karisa to put on the event, said Brian stayed home to take care of his kids and be a family man after his accident.

The two traveled together to rodeos, roommates — Anderson said he lived with Brian longer than he lived with his wife — and long-time best friends.

“He was always good; he was damn sure good to tell a story,” Anderson said. “He lived a lot of life in almost 40 years, that’s for sure.”

Anderson said the event will honor Brian and be a great event, great entertainment and a way to bring all of Brian’s friends and family together.

Karisa said all proceeds from ticket sales will go to Brian’s children, Noah Nixon and Oaklee and Bayzen Curtis, to help pay for furthering their education.

