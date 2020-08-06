Family, friends put on bull riding contest in honor of Brian Curtis

BELLE FOURCHE | Friends and family behind the inaugural Brian Curtis Memorial Bull Riding event said they can easily see the event’s namesake sitting in during meetings and hear his “smart mouth comments.”
Curtis died at his home in Belle Fourche in December 2019 — he was 39. After his funeral, friends and family came together with the idea of holding a bull riding event, Curtis’ bread and butter, to honor him.
The memorial bull riding event will be Aug. 15 at the Black Hills Roundup grounds with food and beer sold on site. Admission will be $12 at the gate; kids 5 and under get in for free. There are 40 spots for bull riders and 10 for juniors, some of whom were taught by Brian. There will also be Mutton Bustin’ sign-up the day of the event.
Entries are open through Aug. 15 at 6 p.m., according to the poster. The calcutta will begin at 5:30 p.m., with bull riding at 6 p.m. Live music by Son Dogs will follow.
Karisa Curtis, Brian’s younger sister, said she got friends and family together earlier this year, had a meeting and started planning.
“It’s definitely a lot of work to put something like that on,” she said. “(If he were here) I think he would probably laugh and say I’m out of my mind putting this thing on. He’d say he’d be here to drink beer.”
Karisa said she and her brother became close after he had a bull riding accident in Cedar City, Utah, in 2011 that sent him into retirement.
“It changed all of our lives,” she said. “Brian became my best friend. … I told him everything and he would listen to me and be there for me no matter what. He was the best brother I could ask for in my whole life, and I would never trade him for anything.”
Keith Anderson, one of Brian’s many friends working with Karisa to put on the event, said Brian stayed home to take care of his kids and be a family man after his accident.
The two traveled together to rodeos, roommates — Anderson said he lived with Brian longer than he lived with his wife — and long-time best friends.
“He was always good; he was damn sure good to tell a story,” Anderson said. “He lived a lot of life in almost 40 years, that’s for sure.”
Anderson said the event will honor Brian and be a great event, great entertainment and a way to bring all of Brian’s friends and family together.
Karisa said all proceeds from ticket sales will go to Brian’s children, Noah Nixon and Oaklee and Bayzen Curtis, to help pay for furthering their education.
