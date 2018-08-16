STURGIS | A new home medical equipment store in Sturgis offers a variety of products designed to help those with physical challenges remain in their homes.
The Regional Health HOME+ Home Medical Equipment store, at 2707 Lazelle St., is hosting a grand opening of a 3,600 square-foot showroom on Friday, Aug. 17, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Sturgis home medical equipment store originally occupied 700 square feet inside the Massa-Berry Clinic in Sturgis, which closed to become an urgent care clinic at Regional Health Sturgis Hospital earlier this year.
“They didn’t have room for us (in the new clinic). We wanted to stay in the community, and wanted to broaden our retail and home modification (services) so this was a perfect location,” said manager Brittany Battista of the new store, located in what was Mr. Movies in west Sturgis.
Battista said the Sturgis store is actually a pilot for potential expansion of other Regional Health stores in Rapid City and Spearfish.
The larger space allows demonstrations of chair and stair lifts, wheelchair-accessible sinks and cupboards, and also features an expanded display of connected home, home-and-bath safety and home modifications, roll-in showers, walk-in bathtubs, grab bars and wheelchair ramps.
The store also carries a number of smart home products that allow users to control functions such as temperature, lighting, security and appliances using wireless devices.
She said the store also works with contractors to help customers modify their homes. Those who can continue to live at home in spite of challenges posed by age, illness or injury often have a higher quality of life than those who are forced to move to an assisted-living residence or nursing home, she said.
The Regional Health HOME+ Home Medical Equipment store serves customers throughout the Black Hills, from Custer, Sturgis, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish and Belle Fourche.
“We’re kind of in the middle of everywhere, so that’s why they chose the Sturgis market,” Battista said.
Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Call 720-2676 for more information.