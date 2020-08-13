Hotel Sturgis happy to have rally, doing OK despite COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Hotel Sturgis owner Rod Bradley said his hotel has been fairly booked, and the people who want to be at the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are here.

This is the hotel's second rally. Bradley said he gets calls every day asking for available rooms.

"The main thing I notice is the people that decided to come here seem to be really happy to be here," he said. "I think they feel fortunate we decided to have the rally because they wanted to come. No matter where they came from, they're glad to be here."

Bradley said the hotel was completely booked leading up to the pandemic, and as travel restrictions were imposed, people decided they're weren't comfortable coming, so they were refunded their deposits.

He said the hotel is full through Thursday and has some open rooms Friday and Saturday.

Bradley said the hotel is happy the city moved forward with the rally and thinks it's a good thing.

"It could be a catalyst for America as far as being able to hold events again," he said. "We're thankful for whatever we get and however it rolls out just because 24 months between rallies was going to be a really long time."