Supporters of the Hill City Ambulance will hold an online auction fundraiser to help the Hill City Ambulance Service purchase land and its own facility.

Donations of items for the auction are being accepted now. Individuals or businesses that want to donate items should contact Sue at 605-430-2704 before June 30. Donations must be received by July 5 to be included in the auction.

New and gently used items from merchants and individuals are needed for the auction. Auction items can be previewed at Reno Gulch Storage in Hill City from 3 to 7 p.m. July 12. The online auction will be hosted by McPherson Auction from 6 p.m. July 12 through 6 p.m. July 14. Go to mcphersonauction.com to register and obtain a bidder number.

Items purchased from the auction must be picked up at Reno Gulch Storage between 3 and 7 p.m. July 15.

Supporters for the Hill City Ambulance is a nonprofit organization. Hill City Ambulance Service is currently housed with the Hill City Volunteer Fire Department, but the ambulance service will need to move soon because the fire department is expanding its fleet.

The ambulance service has secured property across from Krull's Market in Hill City for its new location, according to Sue Jarvis with Supporters for the Hill City Ambulance.

According to information provided by Supporters for the Hill City Ambulance, the Hill City Ambulance Service is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year with 14 EMTs. The ambulance service district includes all home athletic events, the KOA rodeos and Run Crazy Horse events, and covering about 386 square miles, 87% of which is Forest Service land.

The ambulance’s service area includes 58 miles of the Mickelson Trail, five recreational lakes, several area campgrounds including one of the largest KOA campgrounds in the United States, Black Elk Peak, Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse Memorial.

During the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the ambulance service doubles its staff to handle the influx of visitors and accidents.