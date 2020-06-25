Lawrence County Commissioners declare courthouse condition emergency; Meade board lowers speed limit

Cromes said he and the owners want to include stakeholders in the conversations to have different ideas and perspectives for the project.

During the meeting, the board did not approve the boundary for the road district for Crow Peak Bench Road, Outka said.

Residents of the Crow Peak Bench subdivision had filed a petition and application for the road district to be incorporated into the county May 27. However, two landowners in the Wild Turkey Estate Subdivision, who have land in the portion of the district mentioned in the petition, are against the road district.

Jessy Dietrich, one of the landowners against the road district, wrote in an email to Outka that residents in Crow Peak should deal with the roads within their own development while those in Wild Turkey do the same.

“I purchased property and we are building a home in Wild Turkey estates because I wanted to be part of that development, not Crow Peak bench,” they wrote. “I feel it is unfair to the two Wild Turkey properties included in this to have to pay dues to our HOA and also be forced to pay for a road district that we never wanted to be a part of.”