Meade commissioners approve speed limit change policy, budget

Meade County Commissioners unanimously approved a speed limit request change policy during their Tuesday meeting.

The policy defines the process for Meade County residents to petition the commissioners to consider changing the speed limit. It applies to all county road speed limits and “supersedes previous policies of the same subject,” according to the policy.

The policy was created following a resident requesting the speed limit be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph on Elk Creek Road at the May 26 meeting and other residents requesting it be reverted following approval.

“I vetted this through (the sheriff) and he’s on board with it,” county highway Superintendent Nicholas Broyles said.

According to the policy, the county Highway Department can initiate the speed limit change request and bring it to the board. It can also be requested through a citizen petition process.

A citizen must submit a signed petition with signatures from at least 10% of the Average Daily Traffic for that portion of road. If the counts don’t exist for a portion of road, a petition with 10 signatures from 10 different households within 5 miles of the road would be required.