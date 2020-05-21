Meade School Board candidates address residents' questions

Good and Swan both said technology needs to be made available to students, while Voight pointed out the reach of internet is an issue in many rural parts of the county.

Vig, Burns and Urbaniak said students should still be in the classroom, although online lessons could be used in addition to traditional brick-and-mortar classrooms.

Nelson, Ludwick, Koontz and Trask said there needs to be accountability for teachers, students and parents, as well as additional education on technology for all parties to make the most out of the resources available.

At the end, each candidate was asked why those in the Meade 46-1 School District should vote for them.

Urbaniak cited his experience on the board and that he’s been part of a superintendent search before.

Burns, who was a member of the board for 10 years, said he doesn’t have a particular agenda set if he was elected, but brings his experience and knowledge to the table.

Good said she has intimate knowledge from the classroom and wants to be part of the upcoming changes in education, but that people should vote for who they think is the best candidate.