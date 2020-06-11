Parks available for adoption in Spearfish

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Spearfish organizations, businesses and families are now able to adopt one of the city’s parks through the Adopt-A-Park program.

Spearfish City Council approved the program for the Spearfish Parks and Recreation Department at its June 1 meeting.

Department director Tyler Ehnes said in an email to the Journal that the program was brought to him by the Park, Recreation and Forestry superintendent in 2019, who was thinking of ways to accomplish annual summer tasks.

“The program was not at the top of our priority list until COVID-19 came about, which limited our seasonal hiring,” Ehnes said in the email. “We thought that we would finish the program and get it in front of our City Council for adoption so we could take advantage of volunteers this summer while we are short-handed.”

Since restrictions began, Ehnes said the department has been promoting outdoor activities like hiking, using the recreation path and playgrounds, or going to Lookout Mountain.

He said he’s received calls asking how to volunteer while the department is short-handed this summer.