Sturgis City Council approves airport changes, project evaluation plans

STURGIS | Sturgis City Council approved a bid to construct hangars at the municipal airport and adoption of a curb and gutter evaluation plan during a Monday meeting.
The council unanimously approved a $1,132,181.97 bid from Complete Concrete, Inc., of Rapid City to construct six T-hangars at the airport.
Director of Planning and Permitting Dave Smith said the city receives Airport Improvement Program entitlement funding from the Federal Aviation Administration each year for projects at the airport.
Smith said the city has $556,335 in the bank from entitlement funds, along with $134,400 from the CARES Act Grant and $653,265 from transferred entitlements, totalling $1,344,000.
The hangars will be city-owned and rented to pilots for storing aircraft. One would also partially be used for lawn mowers and snow removal equipment.
“None of this will come out of the city’s budget directly,” Smith said.
He said the four of the T-hangars would generate $150-$175 per month per hangar, and the others would generate about $200-$250 per month each.
“Not only does it generate income, it gives local pilots a place to go,” Smith said.
He said the original completion date for the project was November, but it is pushed back to Dec. 30.
Smith also spoke on the curb and gutter evaluation plan, which would help the city identify priority areas for infrastructure requirements. This would primarily be for properties being considered for subdivision, new construction or when a building footprint is expanded or other significant changes are made to existing street infrastructure.
According to the report, city staff believes the best way to do that is through a thorough and unbiased review of requests by looking at constructability, planning, drainage, engineering, parking and cost.
A weight factor would be assigned to each criteria to help with scoring. GIS and Pictometry aerial imagery and on-site inspection would be used to help score each request and project. The scores would result in high, medium or low priority.
Smith said there would be no cost to implement the plan and no immediate impact on the city budget.
Council members Terry Keszler and Steve Keszler said this plan would help make the decision on the City Council a little easier down the road.
City Manager Daniel Ainslie also updated the council on the 2020 City Council Goals and Priorities for a six-month review.
The council’s main goal is “to provide an attractive, growing community being served by a professional staff that offers reliable, quality municipal services.”
According to the report, the city adopted a list of 19 priorities for the year, including ensuring the financial stability of the organization, establishing plans for significant recreational upgrades to sporting fields in the community, completing at least four annexations of adjacent properties, completing negotiations with the state regarding the National Guard lease of Exit 30 and more.
According to the report, the city reduced its property tax rate by 18% since 2010, and it now accounts for 31% of General Fund revenue — it was at 37% in 2010.
Ainslie said that although COVID-19’s financial impact on the community is about $100,000, he expects the city will be fine and on track with its budget come December.
