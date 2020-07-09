Sturgis City Council approves airport changes, project evaluation plans

He said the four of the T-hangars would generate $150-$175 per month per hangar, and the others would generate about $200-$250 per month each.

“Not only does it generate income, it gives local pilots a place to go,” Smith said.

He said the original completion date for the project was November, but it is pushed back to Dec. 30.

Smith also spoke on the curb and gutter evaluation plan, which would help the city identify priority areas for infrastructure requirements. This would primarily be for properties being considered for subdivision, new construction or when a building footprint is expanded or other significant changes are made to existing street infrastructure.

According to the report, city staff believes the best way to do that is through a thorough and unbiased review of requests by looking at constructability, planning, drainage, engineering, parking and cost.

A weight factor would be assigned to each criteria to help with scoring. GIS and Pictometry aerial imagery and on-site inspection would be used to help score each request and project. The scores would result in high, medium or low priority.