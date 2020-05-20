Sturgis City Council approves open containers for summer, winter celebrations

The report continues that the section of Hurley Drive was pre-existing before its annexation and was not built to modern city street standards. On May 5, the planning commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of the variance.

At the May 5 meeting, the commission discussed the need for improving the roads and said that it would be ineffective unless all of Hurley Drive was improved.

According to the report, Roe’s property is in a ditch-like section, which Roe said would not make for a great section of sidewalk.

One council member said infrastructure, roads and gutters has been a topic of conversation for some time and wanted to table the discussion before decisions were made that could set a precedent.

“I really feel what we do for one person, we should do for somebody else,” he said. “If we’re going to set a standard to let you off, we need to know what that standard is. I think there’s a process here that needs to be looked at.”

Ainslie said he and some city staff discussed the request and thought the city could take a couple of weeks to survey the town where there is a topographical or other reason why improvements don’t necessarily need to be made.