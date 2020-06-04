Sturgis council approves resolution to annex Jackpine Gypsy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STURGIS | The Sturgis City Council voted to approve the public hearing for the annexation of the Jackpine Gypsies properties 7-1-1 during its Monday meeting.

Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club is located just outside Sturgis, west of Highway 14. According to the resolution to annex the club, the city performed a study and found the property should be annexed and included in the city’s boundaries “to provide for the orderly growth and development of the City.”

A legal representative for the club spoke at the meeting attempting to persuade the council to understand why annexation wouldn’t help the city expand.

“If the club isn’t going to (expand or build residential structures), then how will annexation accommodate projected population growth?” he asked the council. “It won’t. The answer is it won’t.”

He also raised the issue of taxes for the property — he said if Jackpine Gypsies is annexed, he would advise his client to seek 501(c)(3) classification, which could exempt the club from property tax.