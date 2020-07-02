Sturgis to hold referendum on Jackpine Gypsies annexation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | The City of Sturgis will hold a special election Aug. 4 for the annexation of Jackpine Gypsies Club property.

Jackpine Gypsies is a motorcycle club just outside of Sturgis. It is home to MotoX racing, Flat Track Racing, Hare Scrambles and Hill Climbs.

The city previously voted to annex the property with a 7-1-1 vote in June but was met with a petition, sending it to a referendum.

The property is about 30 acres and is located just outside Sturgis, west of Highway 14 and served by Moose Drive, according to a press release.

According to the resolution to annex the club, the city performed a study and found the property should be annexed and included in the city’s boundaries “to provide for the orderly growth and development of the City.”

The release also states the city has no intention of removing the racetrack or requiring a change in its use.