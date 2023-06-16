The sixth annual Wild Deadwood Reads event invites book lovers to join authors for breakfast and a book fair on Saturday.

About 90 authors from South Dakota and nationwide will participate in Wild Deadwood Reads. Participating authors will include Megan Kinney of Rapid City.

Breakfast With the Authors takes place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at The Lodge at Deadwood, Pine Crest Ballroom B. A buffet breakfast will be served; tickets are $21 and can be purchased online at wilddeadwoodreads.com.

Breakfast is followed by a book fair and book signings from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in The Lodge at Deadwood ballroom. Admission is free to the public. The event will include authors and cover models meeting the public and talking about their books, and a variety of vendors.

Tickets to raffle baskets will be sold; proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Shiloh Rescue Ranch in Deadwood.