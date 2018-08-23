The homes of Brett and Susan Allart, at 2251 Willow Creek Road and Bill and Sally Mason, at 400 Second Ave., have been honored as Homes of the Week by the Revitalize Belle Fourche committee.
The summer-long program recognizes outstanding homefronts in Belle Fourche.
According to a release, the care given to Allarts' large yard, the flowers along the porch, the welcoming porch furniture and the hanging baskets, impressed committee judges.
The RBF committee liked the Masons' raised garden beds and the western touch of wagon wheels, plus some whimsical yard décor, including a vintage pay telephone.
Both families will receive a $25 gift certificate from the Revitalize Belle Fourche committee.
Homes selected for the remainder of the summer will be initially announced on the Revitalize Belle Fourche Facebook page.