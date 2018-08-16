The home of Brett and Susan Allart, at 2251 Willow Creek Road has been picked as the ninth Home of the Week by the Revitalize Belle Fourche committee.
The summer-long program recognizes outstanding homefronts in Belle Fourche.
According to a release, the care given to the large yard, the flowers along the porch, the welcoming porch furniture and the hanging baskets, impressed committee judges.
The Allart family will receive a $25 gift certificate from the Revitalize Belle Fourche committee.
Homes selected for the remainder of the summer will be initially announced on the Revitalize Belle Fourche Facebook page.