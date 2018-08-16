Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Revitalize Belle Fourche Home of the Week

The home of Brett and Susan Allart, at 2251 Willow Creek Road, is the ninth Revitalize Belle Fourche Home of the Week.

The home of Brett and Susan Allart, at 2251 Willow Creek Road has been picked as the ninth Home of the Week by the Revitalize Belle Fourche committee.

The summer-long program recognizes outstanding homefronts in Belle Fourche.

According to a release, the care given to the large yard, the flowers along the porch, the welcoming porch furniture and the hanging baskets, impressed committee judges.

The Allart family will receive a $25 gift certificate from the Revitalize Belle Fourche committee.

Homes selected for the remainder of the summer will be initially announced on the Revitalize Belle Fourche Facebook page.

