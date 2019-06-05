The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has become a legendary fixture in music through the decades. The group that has produced over half a century of hits will bring their renowned live show to the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center stage at 8 p.m. June 30.
For 53 years and counting, the iconic and profoundly influential Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, often cited as a catalyst for an entire movement in country rock and American roots music, continues to add to their legendary status. With multi-platinum and gold records, strings of top-10 hits such as "Fishin' In The Dark" and "Mr. Bojangles," multiple Grammy, IBMA, CMA Awards and nominations, the band's accolades continue to accumulate.
Their 1972 groundbreaking "Will The Circle Be Unbroken" album has been inducted in the U.S. Library of Congress as well as the Grammy Hall of Fame. Their recording of "Mr. Bojangles" was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2010. In 2014, "Fishin' In the Dark" was certified platinum for digital downloads by the RIAA, and in 2016 their concert film airing on PBS, “Circlin’ Back - Celebrating 50 Years” won an Emmy Award for special event coverage.
Today, the band (Jeff Hanna, Jimmie Fadden and Bob Carpenter) continue into their fifth decade of non-stop touring. Joining them on stage are musicians Jaime Hanna, Jim Photoglo and Ross Holmes. Recent tour stops have included Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Stagecoach and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival.
Tickets are $19 to $39, depending on seats, and are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office – The Company Store – or at ticketmaster.com. Hotel reservations and ticket arrangements may be made by calling 877-907-GRAND.
For more information, visit www.deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 605-559-1188.