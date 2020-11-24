Nobel laureate to speak at Sanford Lab

Join the Sanford Underground Research Facility for a presentation from Nobel Laureate Art McDonald.

“Deep Talks: Nobel Day” will be an online event, streamed on Thursday, December 10 from 5:40-7 p.m. MST. You can join this event via Zoom webinar to answer polls and submit questions or watch live on Sanford Lab's Facebook page. Webinar space is limited, so register online today.

Our Nobel Day keynote speaker Dr. Art McDonald received a share of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physics. McDonald’s work with the SNO Experiment was instrumental in resolving the long-standing solar neutrino problem, created when Ray Davis’ Homestake Experiment detected only one third of the expected number of neutrinos coming from the Sun.

McDonald will explore the connections between Davis’ research in the 1960s and the discovery of neutrino oscillations, which shows that neutrinos have mass.

The Deep Talks lecture series is sponsored by Crow Peak Brewing Company, RCS Construction, Northern Hills Federal Credit Union, and Chuck and Jolene Lichtenwalner.

