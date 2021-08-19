Northern Hills briefs

Fire department rescues cat from tree

Firefighters rescuing a cat in a tree may sound like something out of a storybook, but the Spearfish Fire Department needed to do just that on Monday.

Lily, the cat in question, had climbed approximately 40 feet up a tree in the forest off of McGuigan Road. After the cat spent nearly two days up in the tree, with the hot temperatures, her owner called the Spearfish Fire Department for help in rescuing Lily.

“We were all exclaiming that we finally had a cat in a tree call, but it was more complicated than what we initially thought,” Fire Chief Travis Ladson said, describing that the tree was located down a steep, 60-foot incline from the owner’s residence, requiring firefighters to hike in, brush out the area with chainsaws, and use a large, three-section extension ladder off of the department’s ladder truck to reach the cat.

“We could hear her (Lily) yowling in distress as we were preparing to safely get her down from the tree,” Ladson said. “She was happy to be back on the ground and reunited with her owner, that’s for sure, and we were happy to be part of bringing her home.”