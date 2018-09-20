Drug court to celebrate graduation
The Northern Hills Drug Court will hold a graduation commencement at 3 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Sturgis Community Center Theater.
Denny Kaemingk will deliver the keynote address. This is the court’s 29th ceremony since it was founded in 2007.
Six men and women are expected to be among this month’s graduates. The ceremony marks their completion of an intensive program of comprehensive drug treatment, close supervision, and full accountability.
The Northern Hills Drug Court, the first in South Dakota, was established in Sturgis in 2007.
According to a news release, the Drug Court Program is a collective effort of agencies who serve clients from Meade, Butte, and Lawrence Counties. The Drug Court serves felony offenders whose offenses are related to substance abuse.
The Drug Court’s mission is to “increase public safety, break the cycle of addiction, foster healthy families, and efficiently use public funds by streamlining and coordinating services” for addicted offenders.
The Drug Court holds individuals accountable through requirements such as frequent court hearings, frequent and random drug testing, intensive probation, and extensive treatment services.
This graduation will mark 136 graduates for the program since 2007.
Good Shepherd Clinic Harvest Hop
The public is invited to attend the Good Shepherd Clinic, Inc., 7th Annual Harvest Hop fundraiser on Oct. 5 at the Spearfish City Park Pavilion.
Doors open at 6 p.m., followed with entertainment at 7 p.m. by Gordy Pratt and Dalyce Sellers.
Advance tickets are available for $15 at the following locations: Spearfish Chamber of Commerce, Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce, Perkins, and most local churches.
Tickets may also be purchased for $20 at the door on the night of the event.
Treats and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. Brown bag beverages are welcome. An assortment of raffle packages, valued at more than $3,000, will be available.
Raffle tickets will be on sale at the event: six tickets for $5, 12 tickets for $10, or 20 tickets for $25. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit Good Shepherd Clinic, Inc., in Spearfish.
The Harvest Hop is sponsored by First Interstate Bank and First Interstate Foundation, Northern Hills Rotary Club, Thrivent Financial-Marc Stacey, and Ketel Thorstenson, LLP. Entertainment is supported by the South Dakota Arts Council through funds from the State of South Dakota through the Department of Tourism and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Butte County sheriff visits White House
Butte County Sheriff Fred A. Lamphere recently returned from Washington, D.C., where he joined a group of 43 sheriffs on a visit to the White House to focus on immigration reform.
Lamphere was part of a group of sheriffs from 35 states announcing the rollout of a National Sheriffs Association crowdfunding website, SheriffsWall.org, attempting to raise money for the funding and construction of a wall along the country’s southern border.
According to a news release, tax-deductible contributions go directly to the Department of Homeland Security through the National Sheriffs Association.
Legal counsel on both sides has worked to make sure contributions go directly to a special account that can only be used for the wall.
“America’s sheriffs believe our citizens will join us and contribute however big or small they can to help us protect them and their families,” Lamphere said, in the release. “America’s sheriffs will work with our citizens to make America safe again.”
First Saturday Brunch
October’s First Saturday Brunch, set for Oct. 6 at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche, features a presentation by Wayne Gilbert and Kristi Thielen on the Ghost of Red Water Hill.
Gilbert has done extensive research on this tale, which is the most famous ghost story in Belle Fourche. His presentation will include information about the mysterious story itself, but also about the often humorous experience of trying to verify what is known by whom about the tale.
Thielen will speak on the concept of ghosts and how the belief in ghosts and the telling of ghost stories have shaped cultures throughout the world.
Following the formal presentation, the audience will be encouraged to share any ghost stories they would like to tell.
The brunch will be served at 10 a.m. and is $5 per person or free with museum membership. The presentation at 10:30 a.m. is free to all.
For more information, call 605-723-1200 or visit thetristatemuseum.com.
Autumn Tea
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will hold its annual Autumn Tea on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m.
The theme for this year is “Twelve Months of Tea.” There will be twelve hostess-decorated tables, each representing a specific month of the year.
There will be a 30-minute preview of the tables at 12:30 p.m., during which attendees will be encouraged to vote for a “People’s Choice” table. The winner of this honor will be announced during the tea.
In addition to tea, menu items have traditionally included delicacies such as a variety of scones with jam and Devonshire cream; finger sandwiches of cucumber, egg and beef; plus relishes and fruit pizza and desserts such as cheesecake, lemon bars and spritz and Russian tea cookies.
Tickets to the tea are $20 per person; those wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase early, as the event sells quickly. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 605-723-1200. Tickets may also be purchased at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.
Proceeds for the 2018 tea will go to the purchase of new interactive kiosks for the museum's permanent collections.