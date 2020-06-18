Northern Hills briefs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deadwood PBR Bull Riding set for July 31-Aug. 1

DEADWOOD | The fifth annual Deadwood PBR is rescheduled for July 31 and Aug. 1 at Deadwood’s famed Days of ’76 Event Complex. The event was originally scheduled for June 12-13.

Bovines and bull riders come together for the fifth year of the Deadwood PBR Touring Pro. Some of the top-ranked bull riders in the world couldn’t pass on the chance to conquer the world-class bulls of nine time PBR Stock Contractor of the Year, Chad Berger Bucking Bulls. If you’re looking for an exciting weekend for the family, make plans to attend two nights of edge-of-your-seat cowboy action.

Tickets are on sale now at deadwoodpbr.com. Follow the Deadwood PBR Facebook page to stay up-to-date on event information and rider line-up.

Butte County culverts to be replaced

BELLE FOURCHE | The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin replacing culverts under Highway 85 at mile markers 57, 62 and 68, north of Belle Fourche the week of June 22.

Highway 85 will be reduced to one lane at mile markers 57 and 62 with traffic controlled by flaggers. A gravel surface will be in place until asphalt pavement is placed.