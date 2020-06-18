Northern Hills briefs

Deadwood PBR Bull Riding set for July 31-Aug. 1
DEADWOOD | The fifth annual Deadwood PBR is rescheduled for July 31 and Aug. 1 at Deadwood’s famed Days of ’76 Event Complex. The event was originally scheduled for June 12-13.
Bovines and bull riders come together for the fifth year of the Deadwood PBR Touring Pro. Some of the top-ranked bull riders in the world couldn’t pass on the chance to conquer the world-class bulls of nine time PBR Stock Contractor of the Year, Chad Berger Bucking Bulls. If you’re looking for an exciting weekend for the family, make plans to attend two nights of edge-of-your-seat cowboy action.
Tickets are on sale now at deadwoodpbr.com. Follow the Deadwood PBR Facebook page to stay up-to-date on event information and rider line-up.
Butte County culverts to be replaced
BELLE FOURCHE | The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin replacing culverts under Highway 85 at mile markers 57, 62 and 68, north of Belle Fourche the week of June 22.
Highway 85 will be reduced to one lane at mile markers 57 and 62 with traffic controlled by flaggers. A gravel surface will be in place until asphalt pavement is placed.
Highway 85 will be reduced to one lane at mile marker 68 with traffic controlled by stop signs. A gravel surface will be in place until asphalt pavement is placed.
Motorists are reminded to slow down through work zones and be aware of suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.
Additional culvert repairs and asphalt resurfacing will be completed throughout the year on this area-wide project.
The prime contractor on this $8.6 million project is Anderson Western, Inc. from Bismarck, N.D.
The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 30.
For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.
