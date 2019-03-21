Geek Speak: Exploring the Brain-Music Relationship
Black Hills State University music professor Christopher Hahn will present “We’re All Musicians: Exploring the Brain-Music Relationship,” a Geek Speak lecture, on the BHSU campus Thursday, March 21, at 4 p.m. in Jonas Hall Room 110.
Through keys and sets of pitches, our brains are able to hear the relationships between sounds and hear a complete melody. As a musician, knowing triggers such as pitch gives insights into how different people will hear the same music piece and have either similar or different reactions, says Hahn.
He goes on to say emotions or memories have mental ties to sound, even without a conscious effort between the ears and the brain, and neuroscientists around the globe focus on this music relationship as insight to human nature.
Hahn will explain these connections and triggers through earworms (snippets of songs that you cannot get out of your head) and the Gestalt theory, connecting the dots like words on a page or pieces of a puzzle. Tying in neuroscience and psychology, Hahn will provide an overview into topics and ideas that are being explored all across the world explaining the complexity behind music.
Spearfish candidate forum
A Spearfish City Council and Mayoral Candidate Forum will be held on Monday, March 25 starting at 6 p.m. at the Joy Center, 1351 St. Joe St.
Candidates for the Ward 3 council seat will speak from 6-6:45 p.m.
Greg Krier, Kelli Ewert and Darick Eisenbraun are running for a 3-year term for one Ward 3 Council Member position.
The Mayoral Candidate Forum will be held from 6:45-7:30 p.m.
Incumbent Dana Boke and challenger John Dale are running for a 3-year term for mayor.
Questions may be emailed to director@spearfishchamber.org or mailed to Spearfish Chamber, 106 W. Kansas St., Spearfish, SD 57783.
Questions at the event will be limited to written submission only.
The City will hold its Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 9, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Senior Citizen’s Center located at 1306 10th St.
To verify your voter registration, please visit the state’s website at sdsos.gov. The voter registration deadline is Monday, March 25 for the April 9 election.
For more information, call the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce at 605-642-2626.
Candidate Forums sponsored by Black Hills Energy, Vast Broadband, Black Hills Lifestyle and Midco.
U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson’s staff to host Mobile Office Hours
U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced that members of his Rapid City office will hold Mobile Office Hours in Newell and Belle Fourche on March 27 and in Sturgis on March 28.
Staff representative Danica Allmer will be at the Green Bean Coffee House at 710 State St., in Belle Fourche from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, then will be at the Newell City Hall at 101 E. 3rd Street in Newell from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on March 27.
Katie Murray of Rep. Johnson’s office will be at the Lushbough Room of the Sturgis Public Library, 1040 Harley Davidson Way, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on March 28.
Residents in need of assistance with a federal agency, or with comments to pass along to Rep. Johnson, are encouraged to attend mobile office hours.
Those planning to attend mobile office hours may call 605-646-6454, or may contact Allmer at Danica.allmer@mail.house.gov, or Murray at katie.murray1@mail.house.gov.
Taste of Belle Fourche
The Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce brings for the third year a "Taste of Belle Fourche" on March 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Belle Fourche Community Hall.
Member restaurateurs, bakers, and food & drink services will show off their skills and new menu items at the Chamber's annual meeting and soiree.
There will also be the Chamber awards ceremony recognizing outstanding individuals and businesses in the community, and a silent auction throughout the evening.
The Taste of Belle Fourche will feature: Crossroads, 8th Avenue Bakery, Patty's Place, Dairy Queen, American West Grill and Mona Mia's Divine Delights.
A cash bar will be provided by American West.
Tickets are $25 with tables, with seating for eight, at $225. Tickets are available online at bellefourchechamber.org, or at the Chamber office. A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door.
April First Saturday Brunch
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center’s Saturday, April 6 First Saturday Brunch will feature historic re-enactor Ray Maple as Tom O’Day, a member of the famous Hole in the Wall Gang and a participant in a failed bank robbery in Belle Fourche. Maple appears courtesy of the South Dakota Humanities Council.
Brunch, at 10 a.m., is $5 per person or free with museum membership. The presentation at 10:30 a.m. is free to all.
For more information about this First Saturday Brunch and other programs at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, call 605-723-1200 or visit the website at www.thetristatemuseum.com.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.