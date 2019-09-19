New mass notification system
SPEARFISH | The City of Spearfish has implemented a new mass notification system to help keep the public safe and informed.
Available from CivicPlus, the integrated technology platform for local government, the CivicReady solution will allow the Spearfish Police Department to issue urgent notifications, emergency instructions, warnings, and even routine communications via email, text message, and voicemail alert to citizens who have signed up for the service.
Citizens are encouraged to sign up for notifications at the City of Spearfish website, cityofspearfish.com by clicking on the CivicReady link on the lower left side of the homepage.
The link replaces the city’s former emergency alert system. Those previously enrolled are not automatically carried over to the new system and need to sign up through CivicReady.
In the event of a local emergency, citizens subscribed to CivicReady will benefit from immediate information and instructions sent via their preferred notification channel.
For non-native English speaking citizens, CivicReady notifications can be automatically translated into one of 63 languages to maximize the effectiveness of the platform in ensuring mass awareness of potentially impactful situations.
The CivicReady solution also integrates with the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Integrated Public Alert Warning System.
The IPAWS system incorporates national emergency communication channels, such as the Emergency Alert System (EAS), NOAA weather radios, digital road signage, and television broadcasts to provide area-specific alerts in times of emergency.
By integrating its CivicReady system with IPAWS, Spearfish will be able to reach as many people as possible during an emergency event, including those who have not opted-in to text, phone, or email communications, as well as travelers and visitors in the area.
Dispose of drugs at new kiosks
Regional Health Hospitals in the Black Hills have installed tamper-proof kiosks to allow patients and the public to safely dispose of unused prescription medicines.
The MedDrop kiosks are in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis.
The goal of the program is to provide an option for the safe disposal of an individual’s unused nonprescription and prescription medicines to ensure the drugs are not abused.
The National Survey on Drug Use and Health released in September 2018 by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration found that 53.1 percent of people ages 12 or older obtained their misused prescription pain relievers from a friend or relative.
The MedDrop sites are a key component in South Dakota’s statewide strategy to address the misuse, abuse and diversion of controlled prescription drugs, according to the South Dakota State Board of Pharmacy.
The MedDrop kiosks are located indoors near the front entrances at all five Regional Health hospitals.
Some locations have limited hours pending the installation of cameras and other security measures.
“Opioids and other prescription medicines are essential for patients recovering from surgery, injury or illness, but there is always a danger that these drugs can be abused,” said Dana Darger, Director of Pharmacy at Rapid City Regional Hospital, in a release.
“Patients and families now have an easy, safe way to discard unneeded medicine,” Darger said.
Trail projects get funding
Gov. Kristi Noem has awarded Recreational Trails Program funding to several cities, trail groups and state parks totaling $1,358,113. The federal assistance program provides up to 80 percent reimbursement for trail-related development and maintenance projects.
Area applicants awarded grants for trail construction and upgrades include: Black Hills Nordic Ski Club, Trail Groomer and Signs, $7,259; City of Spearfish – Recreational Trail Extension, $100,000.
Other grant recipients include the City of Crooks, Sunset Park Trail Extension, $57,750; City of Pierre – Griffin Park Trail Rehabilitation, $95,000; Trailbusters Snowmobile Club, Beresford, Snowmobile Trail Groomer, $194,800; Yankton County – HWY 52 Trail Resurfacing, $129,618.
Additional grants were awarded for trail improvement projects at the following locations: The Black Hills Snowmobile Trail System, George S. Mickelson Trail and Pierson Ranch-Chief White Crane Connector Trail.
“These project sponsors have shown a strong commitment to improving their communities and state parks and recreation areas. They’re making South Dakota a better place to live, work, and play,” Noem said in a release. “These projects will undoubtedly benefit future generations of South Dakotans and encourage more families to enjoy the outdoors together.”
The Recreational Trails Program is funded by the Federal Highway Administration and administered in South Dakota by the Department of Game, Fish and Parks. The funds come from the Federal Highway Trust Fund and represent a portion of the motor fuel excise tax collected from non-highway recreational fuel use.
The five-person citizen RTP Advisory Council reviewed the applications and made recommendations to Governor Noem.
For more information on this program, contact Randy Kittle, Grants Coordinator, at 605-773-5490 or by e-mail at randy.kittle@state.sd.us.
Tri-State to host autumn tea
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center has set the date for its annual autumn tea. It will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. The theme for the 2019 event is “A Literary Tea,” and hostesses will be encouraged to select a book to serve as the table’s centerpiece and inspiration for table décor. Books and literary titles for dishes served on the buffet table will serve to enhance the day’s theme.
The autumn tea is a significant part of the Tri-State’s social calendar and provides monies to be used for special projects at the museum. In previous years, tea monies have supported the creation of exhibit cases and panels, stage units for the Tri-State Performers, televisions and touchscreens as well as materials for Family Fun Days and First Saturday Brunches.
The menu for the event typically includes a variety of scones, Devonshire cream, jam and Earl Grey tea, as well as cucumber, beef and egg tea sandwiches, shrimp wraps, fruit pizza and desserts such as cheesecake, lemon bars and spritz and Russian tea cookies.
Tea committee members have begun their meetings, and will be reaching out to the community for those who would like to be a table hostess or are willing to provide food to serve at the event.
Tickets for the tea will be $20 each and are available at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, 415 Fifth Ave., Belle Fourche. Those who attend are encouraged to arrive at 12:30 p.m., to vote for People’s Choice award, given to the most popular table décor.
For more information, call 605-723-1200.