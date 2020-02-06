NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

Survey supports hemp production

South Dakota citizens support hemp being legalized to be grown in the state by a large margin, according to a survey conducted this winter by two South Dakota Future Farmers of America members, Danika and Matea Gordon of Whitewood.

The online survey received 1,693 responses from South Dakota residents with 1,628 responses, or 96%, indicating support for legalizing hemp production in South Dakota. Only 65 responses (4%) indicated they were not in favor of legalized hemp production in the state.

The survey was available online for about a month, from mid-November through mid-December 2019.

Survey respondents indicated the primary reason they support hemp as a legal crop within the state was for “economic opportunity for South Dakota farmers and the state’s economy.” “Medicinal purposes” was the second most common reason cited for supporting hemp production.

Among survey respondents, more than 95% indicated awareness that the hemp plant and the marijuana plant are not the same crop, and more than 90% of respondents indicated they recognize the THC levels are different in the two plants. About half of those responding to the survey indicated they currently use hemp or CBD products.

