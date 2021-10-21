Northern Hills briefs

'Along Came a Spider' opens in Belle Fourche

A new mini exhibit, entitled “Along Came a Spider,” will have its opening reception at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The exhibit looks at the science of spiders, as well as their impact on culture and history. It includes storyboards, photos, a touchscreen quiz, a take-home workbook, a children’s book to read, and artifacts.

The through-the-day reception will include beverages and special “spider” cupcakes. There is no admission charge to see this exhibit.

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.

Spearfish offers emergency alert sign-up

To sign up for emergency alerts from the city of Spearfish, users can visit the city's website, cityofspearfish.com, scroll to the bottom of the page and click "Emergency Alerts."

The city uses CivicReady, an electronic mass communication tool through the website, to communicate during an emergency, like snowstorms. The city encourages citizens to sign up for CivicReady to receive alerts. Participants may choose to get alerts via text messages to their cellphones and/or email, as well as voice messages to phones.

Updates will also be posted on the city’s website. In addition, the city utilizes Facebook, email, local media, and other communications tools readily available to communicate updates.

— Journal staff

