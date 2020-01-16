NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

Entries sought for Veterans Creative Arts Competition
The Veteran’s Affairs Black Hills Health Care System (VA BHHCS) is seeking entries for their annual creative arts competition. This is an exciting opportunity for veterans to demonstrate their skills in visual arts, creative writing, and performing arts.
Veterans enrolled at VA BHHCS or a resident in a state veterans home are eligible to compete. The art must have been created after April 1, 2019 with an exception for Military Combat Experience entries. All submissions must be received by the Feb. 14 deadline to compete in the Fort Meade show or by Feb. 29 to compete in the Hot Springs show.
The public is invited to view the entries at two shows on March 4, 2020 in Building 145, Classroom 108, from 1-3 p.m. at the Fort Meade VA campus and on March 11, 2020 in the Rotunda, Building 1, from 1-4 p.m. at the Hot Springs VA campus.
The competition includes 51 categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are 100 categories in the performing arts division including all aspects of music, dance, drama, and creative writing. A panel of local artists will judge entries based on creativity, skill, originality and overall presentation. Select winners at the local level are invited to compete at the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.
The purpose of the National Veterans Creative Arts competition is to recognize Veterans for their creative and artistic ability and to demonstrate the therapeutic benefits of the arts.
Creative art therapy is recognized by Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.
For rules and registration information, please contact Mike Ellis at 605-347-2511, ext. 17658 or Mary Culbertson at 605-745-2000, ext. 22924.
North Elk Fire District annual meeting
The North Elk Fire District’s annual meeting is Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at the North Haines Fire Hall, 1290 Country Road, Rapid City. Call 605-348-4001 for more information.
Matthews Opera House events
Upcoming events at the Matthews Opera House in Spearfish include: Supaman – Native American Hip Hop, a Chinook Art Show Opening and Reception, and a Winter Film Screening
The Matthews presents Supaman at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17.
This is a subscription series event, but single tickets are available for $25 adults, $10 youth & BHSU students at the Matthews’ art gallery during business hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by phone at 605-642-7973.
For more information, please contact the Matthews, 612 Main St. Spearfish, at 605-642-7973 or check the website: matthewsopera.com/event/supaman/
Also on January 17: Chinook Art Show Opening and Reception.
Artwork inspired by the Chinook temperature change of 1943 and created by community members will be on display in the gallery from Jan. 17 – Feb. 15.
An artist reception celebrating their work on Friday, Jan. 17 from 5-6 p.m. in the gallery. Select pieces will be on sale.
Also at the Matthews on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m., a Winter Film Screening, part of Chinook Days. A special winter film will be shown and popcorn will be served.
The film to be shown will be announced at a later date. This event is free to the public. For more information please visit the Matthews Opera House website.
Black Hills State University Alumni Mile
Black Hills State University alumni, including former track & field and cross-country athletes, are encouraged to participate in the 28th annual Alumni Mile weekend January 24 and 25, 2020.
“This event allows for our current student athletes to connect with athletes from the past,” said BHSU head track and field coach Seth Mischke, in a news release. “The support from the Stadium Sports Grill helps make this event possible."
On Friday, Jan. 24, the ‘warm-up’ will take place with an evening Social at the Stadium Sports Grill.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, the ‘starting line’ of the race begins at (tentatively) 1 p.m., in the Young Center Field house. Please be “stretched” and ready to run at 1 p.m.
Following the alumni mile and the university 4x400m relay races, there will be ‘finish line’ activities with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages in the Joy (Proctor) Krautschun Alumni/Foundation Welcome Center sponsored by the Stadium Sports Grill.
For more information about the Alumni Mile race and gathering, contact Tom Wheaton at Tom.Wheaton@BHSU.edu or 605-642-6385.
Gaming numbers up in November
Statistics released last week by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming show the November 2019 gaming handle showed a 1.88% increase, with slot machine handle increasing by 1.72% when compared to November 2018. The table game handle also was up 4.01% when compared to November 2018’s table game numbers. Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,251,744 in "free-play" for the month of November, leaving taxable adjusted gross revenues of $6,963,448 for November 2019.
“November’s numbers reflect the upward trend for Deadwood for 2019," said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "We are pleased to report a year-to-date increase of 3.52% through November.”
The hotel occupancy rate also increased in November, compared with November 2018 numbers. According to monthly data released recently by Deadwood's City Finance Office, hotels in Deadwood had an occupancy rate of 29.52% for November 2019, which is up 1.75% when compared with November 2018.
"Deadwood’s hotel occupancy rate was also up," Rodman said. "Deadwood hotel operators rented 732 more room than last November. Deadwood's November occupancy rate increase was higher than the national November hotel occupancy increase of 0.3%. However, Deadwood’s occupancy rate was below the national hotel occupancy rate of 61.8% for November 2019."