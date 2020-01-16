NORTHERN HILLS BRIEFS

Entries sought for Veterans Creative Arts Competition

The Veteran’s Affairs Black Hills Health Care System (VA BHHCS) is seeking entries for their annual creative arts competition. This is an exciting opportunity for veterans to demonstrate their skills in visual arts, creative writing, and performing arts.

Veterans enrolled at VA BHHCS or a resident in a state veterans home are eligible to compete. The art must have been created after April 1, 2019 with an exception for Military Combat Experience entries. All submissions must be received by the Feb. 14 deadline to compete in the Fort Meade show or by Feb. 29 to compete in the Hot Springs show.

The public is invited to view the entries at two shows on March 4, 2020 in Building 145, Classroom 108, from 1-3 p.m. at the Fort Meade VA campus and on March 11, 2020 in the Rotunda, Building 1, from 1-4 p.m. at the Hot Springs VA campus.