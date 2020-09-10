Northern Hills briefs

Video problems impact Sturgis council
STURGIS | The internet video broadcast of Sturgis City Council's meeting was interrupted several times Tuesday with technical problems.
The city began providing a live video feed of City Council meetings on their Facebook page in April 2019 with a few hundred viewers. After the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020, the City Council broadcasts grew in popularity, sometimes attracting thousands of views.
Tuesday's broadcast of the meeting began at 6:30 p.m. with sound, but no video. The broadcast stopped after only 12 minutes. City officials attempted to get the video stream started again, but it only lasted 20 seconds before stopping again.
There were two other attempts to start the video feed, but again, technical problems caused the video to stop after 7 minutes and 19 minutes.
Dave Smith, the city of Sturgis' director of planning and permitting, commented on the Facebook video feeds that the technical problems were caused by an earlier power outage that disabled the city's WiFi internet connection.
Wild West Songwriters Festival canceled
DEADWOOD | Planners have canceled the annual Wild West Songwriter's contest, originally set for Oct. 8-10 in Deadwood due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release from the Deadwood Mountain Grand and the Deadwood Chamber, organizers are already planning for a large 10-year anniversary celebration for October 2021.
"With a limited number of songwriters willing to travel and the intimacy of the writer’s rounds in small Deadwood locations, organizers collectively felt cancelling the event this year is in the best interest of all involved," the news release said.
— Nathan Thompson, Journal staff
