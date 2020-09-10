Northern Hills briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Video problems impact Sturgis council

STURGIS | The internet video broadcast of Sturgis City Council's meeting was interrupted several times Tuesday with technical problems.

The city began providing a live video feed of City Council meetings on their Facebook page in April 2019 with a few hundred viewers. After the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020, the City Council broadcasts grew in popularity, sometimes attracting thousands of views.

Tuesday's broadcast of the meeting began at 6:30 p.m. with sound, but no video. The broadcast stopped after only 12 minutes. City officials attempted to get the video stream started again, but it only lasted 20 seconds before stopping again.

There were two other attempts to start the video feed, but again, technical problems caused the video to stop after 7 minutes and 19 minutes.

Dave Smith, the city of Sturgis' director of planning and permitting, commented on the Facebook video feeds that the technical problems were caused by an earlier power outage that disabled the city's WiFi internet connection.

