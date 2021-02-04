Northern Hills briefs

Spearfish municipal election petitions due Feb. 26

SPEARFISH | The city of Spearfish will have vacancies for City Council members in Ward 1 for a three-year term, Ward 2 for a three-year term, and Ward 3 for a one-year and three-year term due to expiration of terms of office.

Petition circulation began last week and the deadline for filing a nominating petition is by 5 p.m. Feb. 26 in the City Finance Office, 625 N. Fifth Street.

Nominating petitions for municipal elections are available on the state’s website at sdsos.gov or by contacting the City Finance Office at 605-642-1325 for further assistance.

A municipal election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13. A polling location will be established at the Senior Citizen’s Center, 1306 10th Street.

Tri-State Museum to host Saturday brunch

BELLE FOURCHE | The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center will hold a First Saturday Brunch on Feb. 6. Brunch will be served at 10 a.m. and a presentation by Chip Kimball entitled “Textiles Around the World,” will be given at 10:30 a.m.