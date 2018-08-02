Leadership Spearfish accepting applications
Since 1987, the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce has promoted and fostered the development of leadership in the greater Spearfish community.
Leadership Spearfish is a program designed to meet the community´s need for active participation of informed and dedicated community leaders.
The next session kicks off Sept. 14, 2018, with graduation in May of 2019. The class meets once per month for a full day of engaging learning and self-growth.
Since its inception, the program has graduated more than 400 leaders into the Spearfish area. The 9-month program is designed to promote a better understanding of the community, build and enhance leadership skills, and develop a strong network of community leaders.
Each year, curriculum is developed with the idea of creating an integrated, total experience for participants. The topics change as the issues, challenges and opportunities of the community change. Sessions are designed to be interactive and thought provoking. Participants are also expected to share their unique experiences and learn from one another.
The participants are tasked with completing a community project. Recently, two of the projects were the installation of bike maintenance stations in two community parks and scenic wraps on four utility boxes throughout town.
“I was born and raised in Spearfish and was surprised by how little I knew about the behind the scenes activities performed by our local government, schools, chamber, and businesses. The program was very informative and beneficial,” said Brandon Bentley, a 2017 graduate.
The program is open to all people who live or work in the Spearfish area. Individuals from all segments of the community are encouraged to apply.
For more information, visit www.spearfishchamber.org or call the chamber at 605-642-2626. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31, 2018.
Matthews Opera House auditions set
The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center in Spearfish will host auditions for the drama “Playing with Fire (After Frankenstein),” from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 11-12.
The auditions take place at The Matthews’ theater on 612 N. Main St. in Spearfish. Auditions are open to both males and females, ages 20 and up. Auditions scripts will be made available at The Matthews’ art gallery front desk.
Performance dates for the play are Nov. 8-11.
Commissioned by the Guthrie Theater, in Minneapolis, this singular, eloquent play deals with events which transpire after those usually associated with the Frankenstein story—in this case, the final, fateful meeting between Dr. Frankenstein and his macabre creation amid the barren wastes of the North Pole. The play is adapted from the Mary Shelley novel and is written by Barbara Field.
The next event for The Matthews is the September Bellman Brown Bag “Readers Theater Presents” from 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 12, in the theater. For additional information or to learn about upcoming events, visit MatthewsOpera.com.
August Scoop of History in Sturgis
Agriculture in Western Meade County is the topic of the Saturday, Aug. 18, Scoop of History sponsored by the Sturgis & Meade County Historical Society and the Western Dakota Antique Club.
The program, set for 4:30 p.m.- 6 p.m., will be in the Centennial Building on the grounds of the Black Hills Steam and Gas Threshing Bee, located 1 mile east of Sturgis, across from the Sturgis Airport on Alkali Road.
For those arriving after 2 p.m. that day, there will be free admission to the grounds.
Members of fourth- and fifth-generation Meade County families will talk about their experiences with and changes to agriculture including improvements in equipment and the advent of technology.
In addition to the regular Threshing Bee exhibits, Scoop of History displays will consist of antique equipment purchased locally including a Studebaker truck that hauled grain.
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Threshing Bee, a free barbeque will be served immediately following the Scoop of History program.
A full schedule for the Threshing Bee can be found at wdantiqueclub.com.