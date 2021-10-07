Northern Hills briefs

Lakeside Aquatics Park to hold meeting

The public is invited to attend a charette-style open house for the proposed Lakeside Aquatics Park in Sturgis from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at the Sturgis Community Center gymnasium.

The open house will hold three planning sessions, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each session will have the same information available.

Consultants working on the Lakeside Aquatics Park will be on hand at all three sessions to share several potential park layout designs along with an assortment of amenities that could be provided within the park. The consultants will also provide costs for all options.

Organizers said public feedback, questions and ideas will be taken into consideration when the final presentations are prepared and presented to the City Council later in the fall.

City offices closed Monday

City offices in Sturgis and Spearfish will be closed Monday in recognition of Native American Day. The Sturgis Library will be closed on Saturday and Monday. The Sturgis Community Center will remain open with regular hours.