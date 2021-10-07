Northern Hills briefs

Lakeside Aquatics Park to hold meeting
The public is invited to attend a charette-style open house for the proposed Lakeside Aquatics Park in Sturgis from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at the Sturgis Community Center gymnasium.
The open house will hold three planning sessions, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each session will have the same information available.
Consultants working on the Lakeside Aquatics Park will be on hand at all three sessions to share several potential park layout designs along with an assortment of amenities that could be provided within the park. The consultants will also provide costs for all options.
Organizers said public feedback, questions and ideas will be taken into consideration when the final presentations are prepared and presented to the City Council later in the fall.
City offices closed Monday
City offices in Sturgis and Spearfish will be closed Monday in recognition of Native American Day. The Sturgis Library will be closed on Saturday and Monday. The Sturgis Community Center will remain open with regular hours.
Spearfish's Grace Balloch Memorial Library and the Restricted Use Site will also be closed Monday.
Sturgis trash that is normally picked up on Monday will be gathered on Tuesday.
Spearfish reminds residents on vehicles
After a summer of fun, when it makes sense to have boats, campers and trailers ready for a quick outing because you are regularly using/moving them, it’s time to start moving these vehicles from the streets in preparation for winter and the first snowfalls.
“Please do your part in making sure these items are not stored on the streets,” Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs said, adding that as the seasons change, officers will be looking for vehicles being stored on the street and taking actions to remind owners to get them moved, in preparation for snow removal operations.
The City of Spearfish Snow Information and Advisory Guide provides information to assist residents in preparation for snow removal operations. It is available online at cityofspearfish.com.
