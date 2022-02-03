Northern Hills briefs

Crackerbarrel set for Saturday

The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce will host the first Legislative Crackerbarrel of the year from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Meade County Erskine building in Sturgis.

State Sen. Gary Cammack and Reps. Kirk Chaffee and Dean Wink will be in attendance, with Francie Ruebel-Alberts moderating. Questions can be submitted online ahead of time at sturgisareachamber.com, or in person at the event.

This is also an opportunity for the public to voice an opinion on how each legislator should vote and support or contest bills.

West plans campaign event

Pat West, a Republican candidate for Meade County Sheriff, is planning a campaign kick-off event at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis.

West is running against incumbent Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin. West ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in the 2018 Republican primary, losing to Merwin by a 54-46 percent margin. South Dakota primary elections are scheduled for June 7.

Spearfish wins software award

The city of Spearfish won $5,000 worth of software to inventory trees within its urban forest to provide better data about diversity, planting density and condition.

The award was given by a company called PlanIT Geo, and includes a subscription to the company's TreePlotter software.

“With the data, we can better manage the City’s urban forest,” Spearfish Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes said, describing that the win came after he took part in a nationwide survey about communities’ urban forests.

Norris retires from SURF

Peggy Norris will retire this month as the deputy director of education and outreach for the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead following a 14-year career at the lab.

In 2009, Norris left her job as a nuclear physicist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California and joined the team at SURF. A joint venture between SURF and Black Hills State University, the education and outreach team focused on bringing SURF science into classrooms across the state and region.

As the education and outreach deputy director, Norris has contributed to every aspect of the team’s growth. She has specifically worked to advance the SURF internship program and to reach groups that are typically under-represented in STEM fields.

“It's been so interesting to see how this place has evolved over time,” Norris said. “The E&O team has grown immensely, but the whole lab — science, operations, outreach — everything has totally changed.”

Ribbon cutting scheduled for Monday

The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Emma's Ice Cream Emporium and Whiskey Tangle Foxtrot: A Tap House, located at 1063 Main Street in downtown Sturgis.

The public is invited to attend.

— Journal staff

