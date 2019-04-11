Spearfish Wellness Fair
The public is invited to the third annual Spearfish Wellness Fair will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Spearfish Park Pavilion.
Free screenings for high blood pressure, skin cancer, osteoporosis, weight management, general surgery, reflux and other conditions will be offered.
Visitors can talk one-on-one with health care professionals at more than 30 booths. Exhibitors include orthopedics, dermatology, gynecology, audiology, general surgery, podiatry, weight management, heart and vascular, diabetes education, medical imaging and more.
Discounted lab draws will be available at the fair and at all Regional Health Medical Clinics in Spearfish and Belle Fourche as well as Regional Health Spearfish Hospital until April 20. Cash, check or credit cards will be accepted.
With door prizes, hands-on activities, “Reggie” the life-sized Operation game and free neck and back massages, there is something for everyone.
Funds approved for state water projects
The state Board of Water and Natural Resources recently approved nearly $55 million for water, wastewater and solid waste projects in the state, including projects in Belle Fourche and Edgemont.
The $54,971,550 total includes $11,139,000 in grants and $43,832,550 in low-interest loans, with $2,900,000 in principal forgiveness.
The city of Belle Fourche received a $1,836,000 loan to replace the Day Street sewer lift station.
The city of Edgemont received a $253,000 loan amendment, with $89,000 in principal forgiveness, for improvements to its drinking water system.
The grants and loans awarded by the board are administered through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).
“I am pleased to announce that this financial assistance is available,” said Gov. Kristi Noem, in a release. “These grant and loan awards will result in upgraded wastewater and drinking water systems, new landfill equipment, waste tire and solid waste cleanups, and enhanced protection of the environment.”
Business seminars in Hill City, Belle Fourche
The South Dakota Retailers Association is hosting a business seminar in Hill City on Tuesday, April 23 at The Homestead at Prairie Berry. The event will feature three speakers, highlighting popular industry topics with a focus on Defending Your Business.
“Hill City is our first stop as we head across South Dakota for events in eight different communities” said SDRA executive director Nathan Sanderson, in a release.
“Each of the eight seminars will share tips and strategies that retailers can implement to be more effective, efficient, and profitable.”
The Defending Your Business seminar highlights industry experts led by Dakota State University presenting on cybersecurity.
Top Human Resources Attorney Christopher Hoyme will cover “Good Solutions for Bad Employment Problems,” explaining how business owners can navigate labor and employment challenges.
Hoyme is a Principal in the Omaha, Neb., office of Jackson Lewis P.C., and represents management in all facets of employment issues.
The third main topic will look to public policy affecting South Dakota retailers. In addition to a review of the 2019 South Dakota legislative session, the Retailers Association will also present on “Successful Advocacy with Policy Makers” explaining best practices in working with state and local officials.
The seminar will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 3 p.m., with lunch provided. To register visit sdra.org or call the SDRA office at 605-224-5050.
This is a free service to SDRA members, and $100 for nonmembers (cost can be applied to new membership dues). The Homestead at Prairie Berry is located at 23837, Hwy 385.
SDRA is hosting seven additional business seminars in Madison, Ft. Pierre, De Smet, Winner, Redfield, Belle Fourche and Vermillion. A full schedule is available at sdra.org.