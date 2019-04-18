Spearfish road construction
Spearfish's Jackson Blvd., from Main Street to 7th Street, will be impacted by street and utility reconstruction work which started on April 15, continuing though Friday, April 19.
Eastbound and westbound traffic will be affected during this work, which was delayed by weather last week.
Westbound lanes from 7th Street to Main Street will be reduced to single-lane traffic and diverted to the south side of Jackson around the work area.
Eastbound traffic will be reduced to single-lane traffic as well.
Starting on April 17, the intersection of Jackson Blvd and Third Street will be impacted by utility work until Thursday, April 25.
Third Street from Jackson Blvd to Illinois Street will be closed to through-traffic and the south shoulder of Jackson Blvd will be reduced.
For more information, call R.C.S. Construction, Inc. at 605-342-3787 or Montana-Dakota Utilities at 605-355-4058.
Inspire Musical Extravaganza in Spearfish
The O'Shea Vocal Studio will present Inspire, an energizing and stirring Musical Extravaganza, on Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27.
Both performances are at 7 p.m. at the Spearfish High School Auditorium.
The performances will include special guests from the Black Hills Dance Centre.
Admission is by donation.
May 1 Saturday Brunch topic: Mammoth Site
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center’s May 4 First Saturday Brunch will feature historian Daniel Hanson speaking on the Discovery of the Mammoth Site. Hanson, along with his father and uncle, discovered the Mammoth Site of Hot Springs on June 24, 1974. The site is internationally famous as the world’s largest known deposit of Columbian mammoth remains.
The brunch at 10 a.m. is $5 or free with museum membership. The presentation at 10:30 a.m. is free to all. For further information about this and other programs held at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, please call 605-723-1200 or visit the website: thetristatemuseum.com.
The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.
HuntSAFE Classes set for Belle Fourche, Nisland
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks' HuntSAFE hunter education courses are set for Belle Fourche and Nisland.
The Belle Fourche HuntSAFE course is Tuesday, April 23 and Thursday, April 25, from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, April 27, from 8 a.m. to noon.
The classes will be at the Belle Fourche Center of the Nation Sportsman's Club, located at 10606 3V Road.
The club is northwest of Belle Fourche on Highway 212; turn on 3V road for approximately three miles.
The Nisland HuntSAFE course is Thursday, May 9, from 6-9:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The classes will be at the High Plains Game Ranch, 12287 Vallery Road.
Register for classes at gfp.sd.gov/outdoor-learning/hunter-education.
For more information, contact Bill Eastman at 605-391-1575, or bill.eastman@state.sd.us.